When the Cleveland Cavaliers shipped off Isaiah Thomas, Iman Shumpert, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder at the trade deadline last season, a last ditch effort to salvage what would be LeBron James’ final run to the NBA Finals with the Cavs, two intriguing pieces came back. The first was George Hill, a veteran point guard with arms like a pterodactyl who’d been withering away in rebuilding Sacramento. The second was Rodney Hood, a springy wing player from Utah with the ability to defend multiple positions, create his own shot and hit from deep at an above average clip.

Their additions to a crumbling Cavs roster weren’t expected to, say, transform the Cavs into the juggernaut they were before Kyrie Irving demanded a trade. But there was excitement about what Hood, still young, could bring with his ability, and how Hill could stabilize the offense with his ball-handling and high basketball IQ.

None of it came to fruition. Hood was lost without the direction of Quinn Snyder’s offensive system in his previous stop in Utah, consistently meandering around the perimeter, unsure how to play off of LeBron’s iso-heavy tendencies. After averaging 12.2 points per game on just 42.7 percent shooting from the field in 45 regular season games for the Cavs, Hood was a ghost in the playoffs. He scored 5.4 points a game and shot 16.7 percent from deep. He was a DNP-Coach’s Decision in multiple games. He refused to come off the bench in garbage time in a Cavs blowout win over Toronto. He finished the 2018 postseason with a -18.6 net rating. It was bad.

Hill didn’t struggle in the playoffs to the extent that Hood did, but he struggled nonetheless. A nagging shoulder injury caused him to miss multiple games and also affected his shooting from deep, where his 3-point percentage dropped from 41 percent during the regular season to 31.4 percent in 19 postseason games. Still, his presence on the court made a difference, and you could see how a healthy Hill could’ve made a much bigger impact in the 2018 playoffs. He finished the postseason with a positive net rating, and the Cavs were 7 points per 100 possessions worse when Hill sat. For reference, the Cavs were 7.2 points per 100 possessions worse when LeBron came out for a blow.