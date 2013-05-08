George Karl Is This Season’s NBA Coach Of The Year

Stephen Curry might’ve stolen Denver’s thunder in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs, but that still can’t take away what George Karl and the Nuggets did this season. For that, the NBA has named Karl this season’s Coach of the Year.

Karl won the Red Auerbach Trophy after leading the Nuggets to a team-record 57 wins, and joins Doug Moe as the only coaches to win it in team history. This is also the first time Karl has ever won Coach of the Year. During the voting process, he received 62 first-place votes, which blew away the next closest competition, Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, who had 24 first-place votes.

It was an interesting year for the Nuggets, starting slow before turning into the West’s most dangerous team throughout the second half of the season. They won 38 home games as Karl had one of his best coaching seasons in his career. In the end, if it hadn’t been for Curry and Golden State, we would be talking about Denver right now as a possible Finals threat. With no star player on the roster, much of that credit should indeed go to the coach.

Was he the right choice?

