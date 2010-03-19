Georgetown goes down, busts brackets nationwide

This is the last time I’m gonna say anything about my bracket, because unlike a lot of writers, I realize three things: You don’t care about my bracket, you only care about your bracket, and vice versa.

That said, I had Georgetown going to the national championship game. Yeah, it was kind of a homer/favorite team pick — though not as bad as my grown cousin taking Washington to win the whole thing — but I really thought G’town had enough to make a deep run. Greg Monroe went from a wildly talented future Lottery pick last year to a wildly talented Lottery pick who wanted to dominate this year. Chris Wright finally seemed to “get it” and play like a true point guard. Austin Freeman was in better shape and scoring consistently against tough competition. They looked real solid in the Big East tournament, and had decisively beat No. 1 seeds Duke and Syracuse during the season.

So how the hell did they lose to 14-seed Ohio? Because they gave us Washington/Marquette on the West Coast (great game), I didn’t get to watch any of it until G’town was already down by almost 20 midway through the second half, but from what I could tell, Ohio just wouldn’t miss outside jumpers (56% 3PA), Monroe’s aggressiveness was in part thwarted by some ticky-tack calls, and the backcourt of Armon Bassett and D.J. Cooper simply lit the Hoyas up. Bassett dropped 32 points in Ohio’s relatively easy win, while Cooper had 23 and some backbreaking threes down the stretch. I sat there for like five minutes trying to think of an NBA player to compare Cooper to, and the best I could do is a left-handed Mo Williams.

Other than those two, though, my Dad put it best when he said, “These guys don’t even look like they’re supposed to be hanging with Georgetown.” Ohio’s roster is littered pimply-faced kids named Tommy and dudes with White ‘fros who look like they’re in their 30s.

After dropping 97 points on the Hoyas defense, we could see a 200-point game if Ohio gets Tennessee in the second round.