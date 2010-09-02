Georgetown will challenge Duke for national supremacy in 2011

Ask yourself: How many people had Duke as a preseason national title favorite last year? Outside of Durham, N.C., close to zero. The Blue Devils were ranked 9th and 8th, respectively, in the preseason AP and ESPN/coaches polls. They were considered a dangerous team, but not on the level of Kansas and Kentucky.
Over the course of the schedule, however, the realization hit that Duke possessed most of the pieces you’d want for a national title run: Experienced guards, quality shooters, versatile forwards, solid defense, good coaching and NBA-caliber talent in the right spots. Throw in a healthy “Us against the world” mentality (because they’re Duke) and a favorable NCAA Tournament bracket, and the Evil Empire was back on top of the game.
Looking at this year’s crop of challengers for Duke’s crown, I see Georgetown as a standout contender. While I generally hate to compare my Hoyas to the Blue Devils, the similarities are too numerous to ignore, and add up to a strong push for the 2011 national championship.
Start with experience. Point guard Chris Wright (three-year starter) and two-guard Austin Freeman (four-year starter) are seniors, as is go-to big man Julian Vaughn. Junior Jason Clark is the fourth returning starter in the Hoyas’ three-guard lineup.
More importantly, Georgetown has talent within that experience. Athletically, Wright is a clearance-rack version of Derrick Rose, averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals last year in coach John Thompson III‘s regimented Princeton-style system. That included a 34-point game against Harvard, a 28-point line in the NCAA Tournament against Ohio, and respective 27-point efforts against Syracuse and Pitt. Freeman, a physical Eric Gordon clone, put up 16.5 points while hitting 44% beyond the arc. Freeman can explode for buckets as well, notching 11 games of 20-plus points last season despite going most of the year unaware that he had diabetes. With his health situation being monitored this year plus an improved diet, Freeman will contend for Big East Player of the Year. Vaughn, who’s in his second year as a starter for the Hoyas after transferring from Florida State, didn’t get a lot of scoring chances due to the presence of Greg Monroe. But observers at the D.C. Kenner League this summer say he’s commanding the ball in the post and has improved his skills around the basket.
The younger set is good, too. Clark can win games with his outside shooting (42% 3PA) or defense (1.4 spg); Sophomore Hollis Thompson can be G’town’s X-factor similar to Duke’s Kyle Singler, a 6-7 forward who can shoot from the outside (43% 3PA) and guard the other team’s best wing scorer; Junior big man Henry Sims, 6-foot-11, was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school who will get more minutes this year; Sophomore guard Vee Sanford has potential to be another lock-down defender; and freshman power forward Nate Lubick and point guard Markel Starks were four-star prep players.
Like Duke in ’09-10, who were written off by some after losing NBA Lottery pick Gerald Henderson, Georgetown is being low-balled in some Big East preseason rankings after losing Monroe to the League. And while Monroe’s passing and scoring out of the high post was integral to the Hoyas’ operation, his loss is surmountable between Vaughn, Sims and Lubick. And as Duke showed on its way to the national title, you don’t need superstars in the frontcourt, as long as you’ve got solid players who will rebound and defend the rim.
The Hoyas also won’t have to look far for motivation. Duke had its usual legion of haters last year, plus the memory of a Sweet Sixteen smacking at the hands of Villanova in ’09 to push them throughout the summer and their championship season. Georgetown is coming off an embarrassing first-round exit at the hands of 14th-seed Ohio, on top of the critics who expect them to suffer without Monroe and are beginning to question whether Thompson III is cut out to lead an elite Big East program.
Anybody coming out of this conference will be battle-tested. Syracuse, Villanova, Pitt, UConn, Louisville and Marquette will make sure of that. And with the sheer size and prominence of the Big East, any team emerging from the conference will see a variety of styles throughout the season, from Syracuse’s suffocating zone D to Providence’s chuck-and-duck to West Virginia’s physicality to UConn’s athleticism; will face great coaches on a weekly basis, from Huggins to Boeheim to Pitino to Calhoun; and will routinely see NBA Draft-caliber talent in high-pressure games on big stages.
Georgetown is my pick to emerge from that scrum. Their leaders are experienced and productive, their younger players are talented and smart, their coach is tested and motivated, and the chip on their shoulder is real. Sounds a lot like the reigning national champions, and a lot like a recipe to build the next national champion.
I like the hoyas also in the big east but not exactly sure they’re gonna compete for a chip anythings possible though think the big east goes through syracuse this year
Henry Sims is an under performing junior. As a sophomore he took a step back. The Hoyas’ guards are great but their interior stinks
Nice articel AB! The Hoyas will be ready and willing, and coach Thompson knows the deal, he’s always ready for the challenge and he knows his team and his players. The Hoyas have been getting it in ever since the season’s end. The Hoyas have gotten smarter, stronger, skilled and very determined to be the best no matter what anyone says. The Hoyas will glide on into the sunset. I can’t wait for Midnight Madness! Let’s Goooooo!!!
I guess Tom Izzo’s squad doesn’t get no love from Dimemag.
i’m a hoya fan but this is just stupid wishful thinking. there are too many holes for this team to be any better than mid-level big east. also hollis thompson is transferring so that hurts
Too bad Greg Monroe aint gonna be on the team
Hollis transferring? Why? Wow!!! Who’s in his ear? Not a good move, he should stay right here, it’s a team game, he will go pro for sure if he stays at Gtown. I don’t understand, if so, I wish him the best success. Geez!
Hollis is not transferring. It’s just a stupid rumor. From Hollis himself it is not true.
If Nate Lubick fills JTIII’s role as the passing power forward, this article may be on point. We need another Jeff Green type to run the offense through. Vaughn will have the center locked down, but Sims is a big question mark after last year. Austin forgot to mention the new big fella Moses Abraham, but his theory on going deep based on our guards may not be so far fetched. And I seriously doubt Hollis Thompson’s going anywhere, other than to the pros if he has a breakout season.
thanks Hoya I figured he wasnt still has photo of himself on facebook page…I hate rumors, LOL
Duke fan here. Nice, thorough article. I appreciate the respect.
One thing: As I noted on my blog’s twitter, I’m not sure I see the Thompson/Singler comparison, beyond their similar size. Singler has been a go-to guy from his freshman year, and my understanding is that Thompson will still be third fiddle to Freeman and Wright next year. His 5 ppg and 2 rpg last year don’t exactly merit that kind of praise…after all, Kyle was the Final Four MOP. If anything, Freeman is the X-factor, wouldn’t you say? When he played well last year, your team was much better. When he didn’t…well, Ohio.
Anyway, thanks for an interesting article and good luck next year. G’town always gets up for Duke (i.e. last year’s embarassment), so if we end up meeting in the Dance it would be a great game.
#12 — Freeman and Gordon are both 6-3, about 225, and rely a lot on their outside jumper.
This past Kenner League, Freeman has worked on attacking the basket more than relying on his jumper, he flat out took over with great power one on one moves, you’ll see a lot of this in the upcoming season…
If JT3 uses his bench this will be a very good team.
Remember the big east teams that win always had great
guards. G town will have 5 guards that can play and
all can score and play the point.
I’m a North Carolina native. Not in Durham but one of the biggest Duke fans in the country. I think GT will be good but not as good as Mich. St. I still think that Duke could repeat. If the Plummee brothers step up this year as we expect them to after quite a bit of summer play. We will rule the nation. I’ve always been a big GT fan–but in this rivalry. I see us taking the prize!