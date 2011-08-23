Georgetown’s Ewing, Mutombo & Mourning Head To Africa

For the first time since 1994, Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing, Dikembe Mutombo and Alonzo Mourning will be together again – that is, in Africa. The three NBA legends will headline Basketball Without Borders‘ trip to South Africa next month, where the global basketball development and community outreach program will use basketball to influence positive social change.

“I had such an amazing experience in 1994 that I jumped at the opportunity to return to South Africa with Dikembe and Alonzo to participate in Basketball without Borders,” says Ewing. “The African continent has a huge reserve of untapped talent and I look forward to helping these young players’ development both on and off the court.”

While there, the group will feature top 18-and-under players from across Africa, as selected by the NBA and FIBA, to train and compete against their peers. Since the inaugural Africa 100 Camp in 2003, more than 500 campers have participated in the camps such as this, with five players having made the transition to the NBA.

The three former Hoyas will also be joined by Dee Brown, Jeff Hornacek, Bo Outlaw, Lionel Hollins, and Monty Williams.

