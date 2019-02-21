Twitter/@SportsCenter

There are a lot of excruciating ways teams have lost basketball games, but, amazingly, even when you think you’ve seen it all, someone finds a new, worse way to drop a game.

Enter the Georgia Bulldogs, who are in Year 1 of a rebuild under former Indiana coach Tom Crean. The Dawgs played host to the SEC’s other Bulldogs, Mississippi State, on Wednesday, and while MSU is having a much better season, Georgia found themselves tied late in the all-Bulldog matchup at 67.

Georgia was hit with a foul call with under a second to play that sent Quinndary Weatherspoon, who finished with 31 points on the night, to the free throw line. He missed his first attempt, but as he shot the ball a stuffed animal was chucked onto the floor next to him by someone in the stands, leading to a technical foul being assessed to Georgia.