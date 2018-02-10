The Whole NBA Knows The Kings Made A Mistake Releasing George Papagiannis, Says Papagiannis’ Agent

02.09.18 4 weeks ago

Getty Image

When Georgios Papagiannis was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, the vast majority of the basketball world was stunned. In short, Papagiannis was not viewed as anything approaching a lottery pick prior to the selection process and, given that the Sacramento Kings were the team that pulled the trigger, the jokes were flying all over the place.

After less than two years with the organization, Papagiannis was waived on Thursday and, to put it plainly, it was an uncommon occurrence given the fact that most lottery picks do not see their contracts simply waived in this nature. Following the move itself, though, things got even more interesting, as Papagiannis’ agent Marios Olympios had some very interesting comments about his client and the organization.

Olympios was reportedly speaking to a Greek radio station (via EuroHoops) when he criticized the Kings in swift fashion.

“He never got a chance by the Kings. He had a double-double every time he played in the G League. He had to travel for two and a half hours every time he was assigned to (Reno) and still he performed. There are many details that prove that he never got a real chance.”

TAGSgeorgios papagiannisSACRAMENTO KINGS

