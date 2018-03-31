Gerald Green Nailed A Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater From Three To Sink The Suns

03.30.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Friday night’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns was supposed to be a nice relaxing evening for the Houston Rockets. They’ve clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the West, as well as the league’s best record, and are riding an 11-game win streak as the postseason fast approaches.

They were supposed to make easy work of the Suns, losers of 14 straight who have somehow managed to overtake the floundering Memphis Grizzlies as the worst team in the NBA.

Instead, the Rockets found themselves in a dog fight toward the end of regulation, and it took a former Suns player to rescue them from an embarrassing defeat. Trailing Phoenix 103-101 with just 1.4 seconds remaining, Gerald Green took the inbounds pass and calmly sank a corner three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rockets a win and send the Suns to yet another loss.

TAGSGERALD GREENHouston Rockets

