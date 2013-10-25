Gerald Green Keeps Showing Off His Hops After Practice

#Instagram
10.24.13 5 years ago

With expectations probably at a franchise low, the Phoenix Suns can have some fun in practice before the deluge of losing begins around Halloween. They’re not going to be very good, and most smart Suns fans know this, whether they want to admit it or not. But that doesn’t mean we can’t all still goggle at Gerald Green‘s athleticism.

This isn’t the first time Green has wowed teammates and other practice spectators. Vine aficionado and Suns wing, Kendall Marshall, captured some post-practice dunks by Green earlier in the month. Now there’s another, and it’s a doozy.

You see Green lob the ball to himself, but whichever Suns rep is filming frames the shot so it feels like Green is flying into the picture for the slam. Marvelous dunk, and almost as amazing camera phone operating.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Instagram
TAGSGERALD GREENinstagramPHOENIX SUNS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP