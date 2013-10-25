Gerald Green Keeps Showing Off His Hops After Practice

With expectations probably at a franchise low, the Phoenix Suns can have some fun in practice before the deluge of losing begins around Halloween. They’re not going to be very good, and most smart Suns fans know this, whether they want to admit it or not. But that doesn’t mean we can’t all still goggle at Gerald Green‘s athleticism.

This isn’t the first time Green has wowed teammates and other practice spectators. Vine aficionado and Suns wing, Kendall Marshall, captured some post-practice dunks by Green earlier in the month. Now there’s another, and it’s a doozy.

You see Green lob the ball to himself, but whichever Suns rep is filming frames the shot so it feels like Green is flying into the picture for the slam. Marvelous dunk, and almost as amazing camera phone operating.

