Gerald Green Lifts Off Against Atlanta

Hawks sharpshooter Kyle Korver didn’t stand a chance. Marking the athletic Gerald Green, Korver got burned on this high-flying Green slam where he seemed to fly over most of the Hawks frontcourt.

On the play Green crosses over to his left, and Korver tries to get him from behind. Not a smart move as you’ll see. Green lifts off after dribbling by Korver, and a rotating Shelvin Mack also attempts to prevent the flush by drawing a charge. Again, no soup. Elton Brand was a little slow to rotate for an undermanned Hawks squad, but it probably wouldn’t have mattered. Green was airborne in a split-second and once he reached his apogee, it was all over for the Hawks on this play.

Dunks weren’t all that Green dropped, when he scored a game-high 33 points on just 15 shots (5-of-8 from deep, 10-for-10 from the line) in the 129-120 late-game win over Atlanta.

