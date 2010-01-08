Gerald Henderson On The Struggles Of Being An NBA Rookie

In his three-year career at Duke, Gerald Henderson Jr. had gotten plenty of shine during big games. Last night at Madison Square Garden was not one of them. The Bobcats’ lottery pick (12th overall) in last June’s draft, has played sparingly so far in his rookie season. The zero minutes he logged last night against the Knicks marked Henderson’s fourth straight DNP-CD (did not play – coach’s decision).
For the season, Gerald has appeared in 21 games and is averaging just 3.2 ppg and 1 rpg in 8.9 mpg. Minutes have been hard to come by for Henderson in his inaugural season, as he is playing behind Stephen Jackson, Ronald Murray and Stephen Graham. I caught up with the super athletic 6-5 guard, who is the son of former NBA player Gerald Henderson Sr., before the Knicks/Bobcats game at MSG last night.
Dime: How happy were you to be drafted by a team that plays in the same state your college?
Gerald Henderson: It’s great. It’s a place I’m familiar with. There’s a lot of Duke fans, probably not as much UNC fans. (laughs) But it’s just an environment that I’m used to. I love being in the south, it’s a good thing.
Dime: You have always been the man on the teams you’ve played for. How tough has not playing been for you this season?
GH: It’s pretty difficult. You watch everyone on your team play and you feel you can go out there and help. But it’s just the way things are right now. My position, I just have to come out everyday and work on my game, try to figure out this game -the NBA game is a little bit different from college. So, I just want to get better everyday and hopefully when my opportunity comes, I’ll be ready.
Dime: When you do get on the court, how is the transition from starting to coming into the game in short spurts?
GH: When I come in, I just try to play hard, I don’t really try to think too much. I just try to help the guys out who are out there with me and rebound, defend and be aggressive on the offensive end and find my teammates. I don’t think coming off the bench really messes up my rhythm or anything. You would think so, but when I come into the game I don’t think about that because I can’t. I have to think about how I can be productive. So, I just try to help the guys out as much as I can.
Dime: What kind of advice has Coach Brown told you?
GH: He just tells me to keep working everyday. It’s tough with the makeup of our team for me to get a lot of minutes right now. He feels like I can become really good and I believe that too, so I’m just going to keep working at it.
Dime: What about Coach K? Have you spoken to him recently and has he offered any advice?
GH: You know, I haven’t talked to coach in a little bit. I’ve talked to coach Collins today, one of his assistants, and they had a good win last night. So I try to stay in touch with those guys as much as I can.
Dime: You’ve played for two of the best coaches of our time in Larry Brown and Coach K. How are they different?
GH: You know they’re very similar in ways. They demand a lot from their players and they really care about them getting better and how they’re playing and stuff like that. They have really good basketball minds, which is something that really helps me out because I want to learn a lot about this game and keep improving.
Dime: Everybody knows about your hops. Would you compete in the dunk contest this year or in the future?
GH: (laughs) Yeah, it would be something cool to do. You know there’s a lot of guys out there who can dunk. I don’t know, I’d have to think of some stuff to do first.
Dime:You’ve had some amazing dunks at Duke, like that monster slam against Maryland. Is that your best dunk ever?
(Flip Murray who is sitting in the locker beside Henderson interupts)
FM: I’m gonna say yeah…I’m definitely gonna say yeah. That’s the one he’s got on his phone.
GH: (laughs) I’ve had a couple of good dunks in my career, but that was definitely my best one.
Dime: With UNC alum Raymond Felton on the team, do you guys talk trash to each other often?
GH: (laughs) All the time man. I was getting on him the other day, when they lost to College of Charleston. But it will heat up soon, once we get deeper in the ACC season and the tournament, so I know we’ll get in it pretty soon.
Funny thing is…his coach, bum ass larry brown, is known for teaching the game (especially to young players). its ironic because larry brown is also well known for not playing rooks.
He should have talked to Darko with the Knicks about bum ass Larry Brown.
This is Gerald. Do you guys think he’s better off in the D-League right now? It’s tough to play under LB when you are a rookie (see: Nate Robinson, Larry Hughes with the Sixers)
He would do very well in the DLeague, but would he be learning as much as he’s learning now, going against Gwallace, Jackson etc on a daily basis?
If you can get to the “L” you play in the “L”…no regressing…
Yea he said the right things, but there are some teams where could be contributing greatly.
Larry needs to give dude some pt.
Bout to go look at the dunk again.
@ vince,
I agree going against pros every day in practice will definitely help Henderson. But I wouldn’t be opposed to sending him down to the D-League (even if it was for just a week) so he can get some valuable game experience and possibly boost his confidence and humble him at the same time
College of Charleston also lost to Hawaii earlier in the season.
Blame it on the Duke system, double edge sword if you ask me, sure you get national spotlight, winning program and hall of fame coach. But their system doesn’t allow players to groom individually. Most players come out of Duke as tweeners or one dimensional players which is great if an nba team has a void for that specific niche. Look at Trajon Langdon, JR Reddick (who is barely surviving), Demarcus Nelson, Shavlik Randolph, Cherokee Parks, Will Avery, countless others. Add GH to that list, unless he focuses on D and that 3 point shot just like Battier I don’t see him staying in the NBA that long. His dad shoulda groomed him to be a pg instead, makes me wonder how Curry’s younger brother is gonna end up?
@ Pet Society Help
” JR Reddick (who is barely surviving)”
1) J.J. Redick not J.R.
2) I’d say being a 6th/7th man averaging 10 ppg for a championship competing team is pretty well above “barely surviving”
3) Explain the one dimensional game of Carlos Boozer to me please? He has a jumper out to 15-18 ft and has a dominant post game back to the basket on well above average defense
4) Think about your posts before hitting the submit button