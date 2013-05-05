Gerald Wallace Embarrasses Joakim Noah Twice In The Same Game

Joakim Noah was the best player all night, ringing up 24 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in a must-win Game 7 on the road. But he also got yammed on twice… by the same player. Gerald Wallace took it down the lane twice — one in the first half, the other in the second half — and caught Noah looking both times.

We’re out like Brooklyn.

What do you think?

