Gerald Wallace Embarrasses Joakim Noah Twice In The Same Game

#Chicago Bulls
05.05.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Joakim Noah was the best player all night, ringing up 24 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks in a must-win Game 7 on the road. But he also got yammed on twice… by the same player. Gerald Wallace took it down the lane twice — one in the first half, the other in the second half — and caught Noah looking both times.

We’re out like Brooklyn.

What do you think?

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSCHICAGO BULLSGerald WallaceJOAKIM NOAHSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP