Geraldo: LeBron Should Wear “Be A Better Father” Shirt, Not “I Can’t Breathe”

Here we go again. After Doug Gottlieb‘s naiveté was revealed in a tweet earlier this week about Kobe Bryant, now Gerald Rivera is speaking out about LeBron James wearing the same “I can’t breathe” shirt before Cleveland’s blowout win in Brooklyn Monday night. Rivera said on Fox News’ Hannity last night that James should have worn a “‘Be A Better Father'” shirt, or “‘Raise Your Children.'”
By way of Media Matters, comes the Hannity segment where Rivera discusses James’ decision to wear a t-shirt calling attention to Eric Garner‘s last words before dying in police custody:
“I wonder to myself, what if LeBron James had instead worn a shirt that read, ‘Be a better father to your dad,’ I mean ‘Be a better father to your son.'” Rivera asks, before offering up another alternative shirt reading: “‘Raise your children.'”
We’re a basketball periodical and web log, so we usually leave the politics to other people. We dipped our toes in the Gottlieb affair, which — to his credit — he’s since apologized for, but that was only because we feel so strongly about what NBA players are doing, and so aghast at the misinformed Gottlieb tweet.
With Rivera now calling out LeBron, the issue is beginning to spiral into so many other issues and overly politicized subjects that have only a peripheral relationship with basketball. We’d be doing our readers a disservice if we were to write exactly how we feel about Rivera’s remarks. We’re a largely apolitical group of writers and workers who just love hoops.
That being said, Rivera’s call for LeBron to wear a different message on his pre-game t-shirt is almost more disheartening than Gottlieb’s tweet. There are a lot of problems in America: a wealth divide that continues to increase, millions of imprisoned African-Americans, a polarized electorate and stagnating executive and congressional offices who can’t agree on anything. LeBron could wear a shirt before every game talking about each of these issues and he wouldn’t be able to cover even a small sliver of them; specifically those topics affecting an African-American community who looks up to him.
LeBron’s just one man, and it’s not even his job. The problems currently facing America are too variegated and too deeply rooted in our institutions for one man to solve alone, even one as powerful as the President of the United States.
Did you notice the ethnic makeup on the set of Hannity when Rivera made his comments? Yeah, and Geraldo’s talking about how African-American leaders — like LeBron — can improve their community with a different t-shirt. Give us a freakin’ break.
A police officer killed an unarmed Staten Island man who was being arrested for selling illegal cigarettes. That dead man was black. A police officer in Missouri shot an unarmed man and killed him. That dead man was black. Both police officers were white and didn’t get indicted for their crimes.
Changing the topic is just glossing over those facts. Changing the topic to nuanced sociological problems — without citing any empirical data to support the claims, and which definitely stem from a lot more than any specific characteristic Rivera can attribute to an entire community of African-Americans — just makes it that much worse.
Rivera’s comments about LeBron made us queasy, but we want go back to talking about hoops now, and we bet LeBron does, too.
(via MediaMatter.org)
What do you think?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Rivera has long been the dog under the table begging for scraps. I don’t take anything he or others at Fox (or of that breed of non-critical thinkers) to heart.
If he was informed, which is impossible being part of Fox news when it comes to social-political matters (especially when diversity and varied paradigms come in to play)…he would know LeBron is actually perceived as an excellent Father. Even as a young guy he has put that value for Fatherhood and Family before Fame…he lead a mini-trend of players including their kids in their everyday life…not leaving them home with their mom or mothers…
When you think of good Fathers and Athletes he is on the short list of White or Black guys that have been conscious about being depicted as having it as a high priority…
Where’s that skinhead who broke his nose when you need him lol
Not defending Geraldo here but I think you missed what he was talking about – he wasn’t implying that Lebron was a bad father, he was saying that his audience (“black folks”) would’ve been better served hearing that message than they would’ve been hearing the Garner issue. I’m not getting into THAT debate, just pointing out that he wasn’t tryna say Lebron wasn’t a good father and that wearing a different shirt would make him a better father.
No actually I didn’t miss what he was talking about at all…I think he missed the purpose of the shirt and the moment…and you missed it as well if you believe that Geraldo is the guy or a person knowledgeable or even concerned about the welfare of the Black community…
You also missed my point…LeBron LIVES being a Father and raising his kids…out loud in fact, so him wearing a t-shirt exposing that value would be redundant…
Thank you and catch up
Geraldo and the people who use this issue to degrade African Americans with stereotypical jabs and unfounded rhetoric are the worst type of people. As a Black person WE do have Fathers and are Fathers by the way…also we don’t have tails…
The current issue is police brutality, lack of justice, and shining a light on the ingrained nature of degradation against Afro-Americans in this Country…period! Not Fatherhood…Eric Garner according to his family was a good Father…WAS
You took my “I’m not tryna have this debate” thing and went and tried debating me. Again, I’m not going there wit ya. But again, you’re making no sense when you say stuff like “him wearing a t-shirt exposing that value would be redundant…” Dude that makes no sense. That’s like saying people with “Free Tibet” or “Stop Polluting The Earth” shirts are being redundant because they already believe in the cause their shirt is talking about. What the heck man lol good day!
Again you are showing your own limited ability to comprehend…This IS NOT a debate. You can’t debate me on the this topic.
I’ll try one more time to be clear with you…If as a Man LeBron speaks, walks, lives, and advertises his Love for being a Father and Being there for his kids…Why would he need to wear a T-Shirt to say it now, when in the larger perspective his Sons will Grow to be the very men susceptible to police brutality or worst.
How old are you (should have been my first question)…you clearly lack perspective and depth. Believing in something and Outwardly living and speaking on it are two different things, so your Free Tibet example is what doesn’t make sense.
Again Catch up…Saying you don’t want to debate on something that is not up for debate and defending a misdirected perspective by Geraldo is not an Intelligent stance…If you are replying directly to me have a stronger foundation under you.
I’m crystal clear on what’s going on and I know Exactly what I’m saying…You may want to read and digest what I’m saying instead of cowering from the prospect of debating or speaking about real world issues lol…grow up and catch up.
You have a good day as well. I hope you learned something
Quit the arrogant, “im smarter than you act”. Classic liberal attitude. However, SoulChorea is right about the t shirt dilemma. By him wearing a “be a better father” shirt he is voicing to his audience (black folks) to simply be a better father . It in no way is he trying to say he is not a good father. Like you said, he is one of the well recognized black male athletes with a strong father son relationship. The shirt would be a reminder to stay in your children’s lives rather than leave them and then protest for civil rights when they do something you could have prevented in the first place.
Why is his message have to be about fatherhood when clearly deadbeats dad exists amongst all ethnicities #dumbass
1. Its a fact not an act.
2. LeBron’s audience is much more than “Black Folk”
3. People who use the term “Black Folk” usually have trouble seeing Afro-Americans as People
4. The issue of the time is not Fatherhood and being Black doesn’t equate to not having or being a Father you bigots.
5. Don’t target me and then expect for me not properly defend my position, again catch up and grow up.
Done with both of you. If you don’t understand that what happened to Eric Garner is wrong and has been going on too often for far too long you are sub-human and not worth the time.
Very eloquently put @disqus_AxeaRnQetF:disqus. I was amazed to read this back and forth in the forum. Rivera (and the racists at Fox) actually won any “debate”, if people start discussing what sort of t-shirt LBJ should be wearing. The issue is about the injustice of the Eric Garner (and Michael Brown) case. How on earth people are twising this just makes me crazy.
It’s just broad, deliberate and joyful ignorance. Too many people are not just uninformed, but they are thrilled about not knowing. They take it a step further and feel if they don’t know than it just isn’t happening or a big deal…meanwhile people are being executed not for being criminals, but just the “wrong” color…I boy was hung recently in North Carolina….In 2014!?! No real coverage…this is what this country is, so all this American Dream / Savior Example to the rest of the world on what freedom is has always been fraudulent and limited as an ideal.
These “people” defending Rivera are what makes mediocrity possible. All we can do is move past them and hope they catch up or their kids are a lot better than them at being human. LoL
This isn’t the platform, nor do I know what you think of John Stewart’s comedic look at this topic, but I did find the Fox snippets he included in this episode to speak volumes of the wilfull ignorance you speak of.
[therealnews.com]
This article was written very well.. Points were made very accurate.. Thanks for showing that there are thinkers out there in the world..
Geraldo should only speak on what kind of father he is and set an example to all; this is all Lebron can do; he stepped outside to bring attention to what is happening to Black men; Geraldo would not do this for another race, I am sure; he should not say anything if he cannot help the sit-u-a-tion.
I wonder what will happen to all the freshly-discarded “Stop Snitchin'” shirts.
So, is he implying that Garner would be alive still if he had a better father or if he’d been a better father?
Or is he just casting aspersions on all black men to avoid the issue?
Fuck white people nd LeBron is a better nd good father to every kids out here
Lose the chip.
No lose the discerning remarks and complete lack of respect for the Eric garner while we’re utilizing a desperate yellow journalist with a desiccated career making a mockery of the bigger picture because special interests media outlets like fox publicize the bullshit to sooth the miniscule minds of the “good olde” generation that they still holds the reigns to divert away from the real issues….when they choke out “Tom Mayberry” for selling single cigaretteswill ur perspective change? When will the bullshit stop not excluding the bogus ass justification this racial ass stereotypical etiquette… That like me say saying all white ppl smell like wet dog n bologna….#Growup
“when they choke out “Tom Mayberry” for selling single cigaretteswill ur perspective change?”
No, because I’m not a race hustler.
Exactly@ backell
White man hating on black men aint shit new, Lebron got more money than yo ass you not relevant to him
Paternity/parenting remarks are also defense mechanisms that have become fashionable lately when there’s a racial element to injustices. It’s even more bullshit when it serves as not only a means of deflection but also a covert means of racial stereotyping, which in this case, is painting African Americans, especially African American males, as irresponsible, polygamous, womanizing deadbeats. When that shit is said, the speaker is basically trying to call Blacks Maury Povich/Jerry Springer/Steve Wilkos candidates.
I see a much bigger problem with the gang violence. I don’t like separating us into whites and blacks, but gang violence kills thousands more blacks each year than white cops do. Why is there no focus on this?
This is the focus of Cops and what they are hired to do, instead of killing unarmed, non-gang members.
DIME is embarrassing itself. Adult (over age 30) White America overwhelmingly agrees with Geraldo and Gottlieb’s remarks. (any apology by Gottlieb is obviously pressured). Maybe your audience is the under 30 impressionable youth, but you are in the minority. Even Kobe has said in past that when coming back to the USA he had to adjust to the “culture” of the NBA. Nothing will change in this country until the “culture” changes, and more blacks start doing as Geraldo suggests.
Wha?????? Are you just trying to bait people in this forum, or do you really live in a bubble?
Spoken from a man who has been married 5 times. Is that a great example of being a good father Geraldo?
Spot on. Maybe we should have T-shirts printed for Geraldo to werar that read “Clueless”.
84% of violent crime whites commit against whites.
In 2012, 9,358,000 children belong in single-parent Non-Hispanic White families, and more Non-hispanic white children live in single parent homes than single parent homes of any other race.
In some counties of America, 95% whites are on welfare.
Nearly 95% of agriculture subsidies “are going to farms with white operators.”
The fundamentals of error and excess lean heavily towards White Americans, but somehow the problem is with Black Americans?
Well thought out argument and thank you for contributing.
Jeraldo’s self proclaimed Jew…you can’t take the word of a wanna be jew to heart!