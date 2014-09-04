A LeBron Portrait Made Entirely Of Nike Swooshes

A German artist named Andy Gellenberg made a portrait of LeBron James strictly using Nike swooshes. It looks as incredible as it sounds.



Gellenberg did several portraits of athletes using the Nike swoosh concept. You can find his work here. Here’s his portrait of LeBron:

It’s cool to see this type of creativity and I’m sure Nike is certainly impressed.

Gellenberg has created other portraits of Nike athletes using only the iconic swoosh, including Tiger Woods and skateboarder Paul Rodriguez.

With the recent re-signing of Kevin Durant, Nike continues to dominate the basketball market. Maybe they’ll even go ahead and commission Gellenberg to do a few more of these with Durant and of course, Michael Jordan.

At the very least, they need to license these portraits and print some tees for sale. We know Cleveland will buy up as many as they can before next season starts.

