Get On Down Launches Souls of Mischief “93 ‘Til Infinity” Deluxe Edition

Over the past year Boston-based label Get On Down has been coming out with some amazing vintage hip-hop merchandise, including limited edition sets of Nas‘ Illmatic and GZA‘s Liquid Swords. Now today, they’ve officially launched a deluxe edition of the infamous record 93 ‘Til Infinity from Souls of Mischief.

Incredibly, 93 ‘Til Infinity originally took just 12 days to craft, mixing West Coast flavor with a New York City sound, reminding fans of The D.O.C. and Cypress Hill. The album eventually produced three singles–“That’s Where Ya Lost,” “Never No More” and “93 ‘Til Infinity”–and the title track went on to hit #72 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” pop chart.

In this deluxe edition, you’ll find a “Hiero Light Box” that includes the glowing, neon blue “third-eye” logo and the “Souls of Mischief Music Book.” There is also a 2-CD “Souls of Mischief Music Book” package, which features the full original album, plus 11 extra remix and instrumental tracks, as well as 36 pages of liner notes, interviews and images. Also included in the pack is a 2-LP deluxe gatefold edition of 93 ‘Til Infinity and an exclusive Souls of Mischief/Get On Down T-Shirt in either black or white.

Available exclusively at Get On Down, only 500 of the “Souls Super-Bundle” will be made. Preorders are now available via their online store and will begin shipping on March 7.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.