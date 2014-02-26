Get On Down’s Special Edition House Of Pain “St. Patrick’s Day” Green Vinyl

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.26.14 4 years ago

Over the past year, Boston-based label Get On Down has been coming out with some amazing vintage hip-hop merchandise, including limited edition sets of 93 ‘Til Infinity from Souls of Mischief, NasIllmatic and GZA‘s Liquid Swords. Now today, with St. Patrick’s Day on the horizon, Get On Down is dropping a special edition green vinyl of House Of Pain‘s 1992 debut smash album, Jump Around.

Featuring the underrated “Blood Stain Remix” from Pete Rock on the B-Side, this is the first time this exact configuration of A- and B-Sides has been released. Back in the day, when the single first released in 1992, there was a limited green vinyl 12-inch, so, considering it’s been over 20 years, this is a must-have collector’s item for hip-hop and House of Pain fans.

Head on over to Get On Down’s online store to cop yours now. Today, they also re-issued Black Sheep‘s A Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing (2-LP) and A Future Without A Past (2-LP) from Leaders of the New School.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSGet On DownHOUSE OF PAINStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP