Get On Down’s Special Edition House Of Pain “St. Patrick’s Day” Green Vinyl

Over the past year, Boston-based label Get On Down has been coming out with some amazing vintage hip-hop merchandise, including limited edition sets of 93 ‘Til Infinity from Souls of Mischief, Nas‘ Illmatic and GZA‘s Liquid Swords. Now today, with St. Patrick’s Day on the horizon, Get On Down is dropping a special edition green vinyl of House Of Pain‘s 1992 debut smash album, Jump Around.

Featuring the underrated “Blood Stain Remix” from Pete Rock on the B-Side, this is the first time this exact configuration of A- and B-Sides has been released. Back in the day, when the single first released in 1992, there was a limited green vinyl 12-inch, so, considering it’s been over 20 years, this is a must-have collector’s item for hip-hop and House of Pain fans.

Head on over to Get On Down’s online store to cop yours now. Today, they also re-issued Black Sheep‘s A Wolf In Sheep’s Clothing (2-LP) and A Future Without A Past (2-LP) from Leaders of the New School.

