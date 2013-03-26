Get On Down’s GZA “Liquid Swords” Chess Box Vinyl Edition

Over the past few months, we’ve seen some incredible hip-hop re-releases from Get On Down. There was the return of “Illmatic.” There was a release featuring Boogie Down Productions. Just a few weeks back, I received Ghostface Killah‘s “Ironman” in the mail, complete with a cover puzzle, a gold-enameled CD and accompanying lyric book. Now, they’re bringing back GZA‘s “Liquid Swords” as a Chess Box Vinyl edition.

In 2012, Get On Down released this classic as a “Chess Box” CD edition. Now, in response to hundreds of customer requests, on Record Store Day (April 20), they’re unveiling a deluxe vinyl edition.

The set will feature four LPs, including all album vocal tracks and instrumentals, housed in a 13 x 13 inch. (and 2.5-inch thick) hard-case box with a magnetic clasp. Also included will be a 24-page booklet with input from GZA, as well as original artwork.

We can’t forget about the chess set either, a wooden full-sized chess set that can be played on a chess board printed on the inner lining of the box. Finally, the set is complete with never-before seen sticker sheet featuring characters from the original Liquid Swords chess-board graphics.

This may be only a small part of their products being unveiled that day, but it is certainly the headliner. If you want to check out the rest, head on over to their online store.

