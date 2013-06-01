Get Ready For The Reebok Question “Summer Canvas” Pack Next Friday

Are you ready for summer? Reebok has you covered. Next Friday, June 7, they’ll be dropping the Reebok Question “Summer Canvas” pack, which will include three separate colors inspired by Allen Iverson‘s Philly jerseys.

Two of the shoes (Black/white and Red/orange) will be available at Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz, Shiekh, DTLR, City Gear and Reebok.com for $135, while the Royal (blue) colorway will be sold exclusively at reebok.com. Stick with Dime for more details as they emerge.

What do you think?

