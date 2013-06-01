Get Ready For The Reebok Question “Summer Canvas” Pack Next Friday

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.31.13 5 years ago

Are you ready for summer? Reebok has you covered. Next Friday, June 7, they’ll be dropping the Reebok Question “Summer Canvas” pack, which will include three separate colors inspired by Allen Iverson‘s Philly jerseys.

Two of the shoes (Black/white and Red/orange) will be available at Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz, Shiekh, DTLR, City Gear and Reebok.com for $135, while the Royal (blue) colorway will be sold exclusively at reebok.com. Stick with Dime for more details as they emerge.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSALLEN IVERSONQuestionREEBOKReebok ClassicsReebok QuestionReebok Question "Summer Canvas" PackStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP