Nike Air Penny V ‘Miami’ & ‘Orlando’

05.18.12 6 years ago
If you don’t feel like waiting a full six or seven months to grab a pair of these “Orlando” Nike Air Penny Vs, or hopefully the Miami-inspired Nike Air Penny Vs, you can get them early on eBay. Thanks to our friends at Sneakernews.com, we now know skit_japan is selling them for a Buy It Now price of $400 (Ed. The “Miami” pair was just sold a few minutes ago for $450). Steep, but that was expected given the line – besides Jordans, no sneaker line creates enough hype to match the excitement that comes with every Penny release – and the sneaker – the Penny V, which will take the line away from the strap of the IV and back towards the style that made the first three editions of the line so wildly popular.

These remind me a lot of the Penny IIs, and being that the home-based colorway of that sneaker is one of my three or four favorite shoes of all time, there’s no doubt I will be scooping up a pair of these.

Hit page 2 to see the “Miami” pair…

