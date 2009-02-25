Getting to the Basket 101

I suppose I could use this space to gloat. Again. After my last “Why don’t people realize how good Tony Parker is?” column was met with the same “But he’s got Duncan and Ginobili on his team!” argument, TP proved the critics wrong again, dropping 37 and 12 on the Mavs last night while Duncan and Manu were out with injuries.
But I’m not here to brag. Instead, I want to focus on something Cousin Ahmad said during NBA TV’s “NBA Gametime” following Parker’s performance: “Tony Parker gets to the basket better than anybody playing basketball today.” You could write that off as Ahmad hyping up somebody he had waiting on the phone for an interview, or he could have a point.
Is Parker really the best in the world at getting to the rim? My initial reaction is, no, Dwyane Wade holds that crown. And after taking a little more time to think about it, I’d say my top five are (in loose order) D-Wade, Parker, LeBron, Iverson and Monta Ellis.
What sets these five apart is simply their ability to get from Point A to Point B — no matter where Point A happens to be. Technically, Dwight Howard can get to the basket better than a lot of guys, but that’s only when he gets the ball in his ideal spot on the block. Give Dwight the ball at the top of the key, or 24 feet from the basket, and he’s useless. And while Kobe is almost a guaranteed bucket, assist or foul once he gets to the rim, he can’t get there as easily as he used to; he’s become reliant on that pull-up jumper that he pops off after showing drive for a few steps. Wade, Parker, LeBron, A.I. and Monta all have that lethal first step, can handle the ball in tight spaces, are efficient with their movements (maybe not so much with Iverson), can take contact and still finish shots, and are each just enough of a threat to pass that you can’t just “stack the box” when they get to the paint. And in LeBron’s case, he’s got the added power element. They can start off anywhere on the court and get to the basket; you almost have to double-team or use roughneck tactics to slow them down.
Who makes up your list of the Top-5 at getting to the basket?
Flash, D-Will, AI, TP, Devin Harris
1.) Lebron
2.) Kobe
3.) D-Wade
4.) Iverson
5.) YOUNGFED (No seriously YOUNGFED) (LOL)
take out ellis and iverson for now. they’re old or injured.
bring on devin harris & eric gordon!
Dang you do have to think a lil on this one.
I would say in no particulaaar order.
CP3, Wade, TP, LeBron, AI
I mean you have so many quick lil guards that can do it, but finishing and finishing strong, then I would have to say these cats.
Does this really speak so much to their ability though, or the lack of defense and how the rules have changed to be guard and drive-to-the-hole friendly so to speak?
Just wonderin.
Flash, TP, CP, Roy, Bron.
I’m looking at the finish as well. Wade and TP’s jumpers are wet. They can hit from anywhere on the floor…which makes guarding them that much harder. And them getting to the rim that much easier.
With that in mind, you can’t leave off CP and his handles. And you can’t leave off Roy for how he can finish close to the rim (especially late in games, he always finds a shot). And ofcourse, you can’t leave Bron off because of the sheer force that he finishes. Out of the 5, Bron simply bullies his way to his spots.
my five and not in any order…
Bron
Devin
D-Wade
TP
the 5th spot is a toss-up between Kobe,CP3,AI and Monta…
BTW… it seems unfair that Bron should be included in the list… he seems too be too freakishly athletic to be on the list… so yes… its a lil unfair
The rules changes are helping the little guys alot. LeBron has enough strength that he could have been successful under 80’s/90’s rules, but some of these other guys would have been killed in the lane. Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade would still have been good guards, but if they tried to drive for a layup they’d have a big wall of Alonzo Mourning or Kevin Willis to push through. There wouldn’t be a continuation rule or so many foul shots to help them make up for it.
^^^^^WTF does that have to do with question^^^^^(SMDH)
no mention of RONDO?
In no particular order:
Roy (part of the reason he’s my favourite player)
Wade
Ellis (this might be a slight homer pick, since I haven’t seen Monta play much yet this year)
LeBron
Parker (that floater is one of the most lethal weapons in all of basketball)
@ Prof TX
How do you explain Isiah Thomas’ ability to get into the lane then?
Hey AB,
Just to keep the debate going D-Will through Feb. 5th to Feb. 17th in 5 games had:
34 pts 12 ast, 34 pts 4 ast, 31 pts 10 ast, 31 pts 11 ast, and 20 pts 15 ast.
As far as getting to the rim, Parker is a beast at that. I don’t think I would have him in my top 5 but he’s damn good at it.
Kobe
Lebron
Wade
Iverson
?Roy?
Maybe Parker is a top 5? I’m kind of making a stretch putting Roy at 5 but maybe it does go to Parker.
TP is awesome but I still wouldn’t put him as one of the top 2 PG’s.
1. LEBRON
2. TP
3. D-ROSE
4. CP3
5. Wade
@Brown
How does he explain Tim Hardaway, Stockton, Tiny Archibal, Spud Webb etc. I could go on for days. But why waste time.
@Dime Fam
If I dont make somebodies list soon, its gonna be consequences and reprecussions in here. lol
1. Lebron
2a. Tony Parker
2b. Dwyane Wade
4. Derrick Rose
5. Brandon Roy
Pretty much a combination of Jei and Sanpitch’s posts. I thought those were good summaries.
*I’d probably take Kobe and Iverson out of the equation, their games have evolved. Iverson’s more of a catch and pop guy then slasher now.
1. Flash
2. Tony P.
3. Chris Paul
4. Lebron
5. Barbosa
LBJ, Wade, CP3, Rondo (don’t like him but have to grudgingly admit he’s one of the best at getting to the basket), Tony Parker
Honorable Mention: Drew Harris
wade
lebron
parker
paul
rondo
everyone here is overlooking kevin durant
I’m surprised nash not on anybody list, but I guess he doesn’t really get to the rim….more like the paint.
J.Kidd got it often & in bunches from T.Park last night :)
Why AI … he shoots 42%, Parker shoots around 50%. Just cause AI gets to the rim and rarely finnishes is no reason to put him on the list. Nash gets to the rim quite alot, he just dishes off to the open guy.
yo austin gp compared tony parker to kevin johnson
and he gave a good reason why they dont mention
parker with the others as the best in the nba its
because like kidd hes already stablished. that he
doesnt need to be mentioned in the group, deron who?
and last night is a sample of the type of numbers tony
can put up being the man on a team.
just call him the little fundamental hehehe
D-Rose. His stutter step is just so quick and unpredictable. Also keep in mind Manu’s direction changes when driving, plus he can go either way…
lee
those percentages are overall not in the paint i really doubt iverson shoots less than 50% around the rim and parker less than 110%
sanpitch
just to keep the debate going who are playin with deron and who played with parker?
Sure, some guys were able to get there under the old rules. KJ, Tim Hardaway, Isaiah, etc. They were all good players. Drexler made got his ‘glide’ name because he could slip through those bigs and get to the rim. It was just harder, that’s all. It was also harder for guards to rack up points before the 3point line was added. It doesn’t mean those guys couldn’t shoot, just that it was harder to score high. Wade and Parker would still have been good, they just would have had a harder time in the lane than they do now. Ginobili jumping into his defender and throwing his hands up to pretend like he was shooting wouldn’t have worked, but high scoring games sell tickets and get tv ratings so Stern wants a game with fewer calls for the defense.
@ Prof TX,
I think Wade would have been good under the old rules. Parker would be nowhere near as good if handchecking were still allowed…Neither would CP3 or Deron Williams for that matter.
D.Will could play old school, I agree CP3 couldn’t
why has Dunleavy never been fired…..
i dont get it.
whoevers good is good under any rules people adapt their game if they are good. (not russell only exception imo and maybeeeeeeee paul) besides who really gives a fuck about what they woulda done before u can look at shit both ways and not bash this group of players now did jordan play in a league that has as many good wing players like today NO would he still be the best guard yeah prob. superstars and stars are still superstars and stars within any rules so what are the defenders gonna do back then hold parker please hell blow by them just like kj did.
I don’t see why you guys don’t think CP3 could have made it under the old rules? He is about as physical a pg as it gets.
I agree with SteveNash. From what I’ve seen, Kevin Durant has the ability to get the basket at will.
Jordan would have some crazy stats if he was in his prime today. If he was that good with all of those hall of fame bigs around and rules that made it harder for guards to score, he’d be insane in this age where most teams don’t have a dominant center and rules favor the shooter.
1) LeBron – Pretty much only play in Mike Brown’s playbook is “James, start to drive then do something to get ball into that circle thing over there”.
2) TP – The Spurs cash cheques on his ability to do it.
3) Dwade – He DOES get bailed out by refs more than anyone else in the league though.
4) CP and Nash – Nash’s lateral quickness is gone like his back, but his forward movement is exceptional…guy was BLOWING by AI like he wasn’t there last time they played Detroit. CP is CP.
5) Rose – Guy is insanely quick.
sorry FED, forgot to put you and the ice on your wrist on my list… LOL!
control
agree 100% on that wade comment
its either make the shot or a whistle for wade
@25
thanks ian for making my point. d-will was throwing up 30 and 10 with the shitlist aka the utah jazz secondary unit. tp got his 30 and 10 in one game from the spurs sh**list. if he can do it for a stretch of 3 or 4 games, then i will shut up.
the jazz have played only ONE game with a full roster this whole season.
ian
i will give tp the credit though of being a hell of a player getting to the hole. that’s what the article is about so i will try and keep the post directed at that. he is probably a better slasher than d-will and cp3. so he has them at that imo.
control has a good point: derrick rose. i forgot about him.
who’s a better slasher rose or parker?
sanpitch
i was kinda messing but let me ask you this since we are talking deron parker. when the season started without deron the jazz were in the playoff picture when boozer went out and deron was there the jazz fell out for a while. is boozer more important? now deron has been playin with millsap , ak , memo hey everyone but booz so thats a good team. you cant compare that unit to bonner , thomas , finley and mason now can u?
when the season started who was in the top3 in scoring when manu was injured (well before he got injured himself actually heheh)? yeah parker can put the numbers on his own an he has shown it. i dont get why people say oh parker plays with duncan thats why he isnt that good but dont realize that deron and paul play with allstars tell me how is that fair. parker alone and the others with their allstar pfs?
39. parker
Here is a list you can make YOUNGFED:
List of Dime posters who have egos bigger than Eddy Curry:
1) YOUNGFED
39. Rose
@Mega
LMAO
@ProfTx
If Jordan was in his prime today Kobe and Lebron would be given him the business.
@Control
Not even gonna waste my time son.
Tony Parker makes a living at the rim.. and thats hard to believe since he is the smallest and lightest lil f’er out there..
the last 4! Dwade, Lebron, Rose, Monte.. i wanted to put Deron in there too because he aint fast but he will shake just about anyone to get to the rim.. same with BRoy..
@ Prof TX
I agree Jordan would have put up ridiculous numbers if he was in his prime now, he’d probably average 40.
ian
when you’re comparing rosters you forgot ak has been out for a while too. so really it was millsap, memo (he’s been out a few times), and cj miles. but both guys have been playing with the shit squad, deron a lot longer.
deron came back to early from the ankle injury, even he admits it. so he wasn’t playing at full strength and i think you can attribute the jazz’s drop to the bottom of the playoff hunt to injuries. they have only played ONE game with a full team.
and besides when parker went down with his injury everyone wrote the spurs off and didn’t they go on a tear with him out? if memory serves right they were sitting 9th in the west and then tp went down and they go on a tear and have been in the playoff picture ever since.
so i don’t think that was the good card to pull out.
at the beginning of the 2008/09 season the spurs start out 1-4 with parker as the starting pg. he sprains his ankle in that 5th game and the misses the next 9 games and the spurs go 7-2 during that stretch.
so ian if you are going to use that argument for d-will then you got to use it for tp.
on a tear??? dude 5 games duncan was alone and manu came back they went on a tear with all 3 together they have lost only 8 games all season thats when they went on a tear.
im not tryin to convince u to say parker is better but how about judging all of them the same they have good team they play with allstars and parker wins done.
didnt utah have a chance to beat the spurs in 07 yup and they didnt. new orleans was the fav last season and what happened they lost. so ill stick with whoever wins of course putting up numbers so u dont bring up the lame excuse of longley is better than ewing stuff.
4-1 please good look at the teams they played and parker wasnt substituted for another player during that strecth like the deron and boozer thing. this is like u tellin me boston is better without garnett cuz they dont lose.
NO ONE came in for parker the jazz did have to switch booz for deron. btw love how u mention that it must count for tp also it would be true if tp were coming in for another injured star or if people just say whos better regardless who they play with because deron and paul arent playin for the clipps