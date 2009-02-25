Getting to the Basket 101

I suppose I could use this space to gloat. Again. After my last “Why don’t people realize how good Tony Parker is?” column was met with the same “But he’s got Duncan and Ginobili on his team!” argument, TP proved the critics wrong again, dropping 37 and 12 on the Mavs last night while Duncan and Manu were out with injuries.

But I’m not here to brag. Instead, I want to focus on something Cousin Ahmad said during NBA TV’s “NBA Gametime” following Parker’s performance: “Tony Parker gets to the basket better than anybody playing basketball today.” You could write that off as Ahmad hyping up somebody he had waiting on the phone for an interview, or he could have a point.

Is Parker really the best in the world at getting to the rim? My initial reaction is, no, Dwyane Wade holds that crown. And after taking a little more time to think about it, I’d say my top five are (in loose order) D-Wade, Parker, LeBron, Iverson and Monta Ellis.

What sets these five apart is simply their ability to get from Point A to Point B — no matter where Point A happens to be. Technically, Dwight Howard can get to the basket better than a lot of guys, but that’s only when he gets the ball in his ideal spot on the block. Give Dwight the ball at the top of the key, or 24 feet from the basket, and he’s useless. And while Kobe is almost a guaranteed bucket, assist or foul once he gets to the rim, he can’t get there as easily as he used to; he’s become reliant on that pull-up jumper that he pops off after showing drive for a few steps. Wade, Parker, LeBron, A.I. and Monta all have that lethal first step, can handle the ball in tight spaces, are efficient with their movements (maybe not so much with Iverson), can take contact and still finish shots, and are each just enough of a threat to pass that you can’t just “stack the box” when they get to the paint. And in LeBron’s case, he’s got the added power element. They can start off anywhere on the court and get to the basket; you almost have to double-team or use roughneck tactics to slow them down.

Who makes up your list of the Top-5 at getting to the basket?