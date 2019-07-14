Getty Image

Over the past few years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a terrifying force on the basketball court. At 6’11 with a 7-foot wingspan, he handles the ball like a guard and covers so much territory in so little time that opposing defenses can barely keep up. His strength allows him to bulldoze his way into the paint unabated and wreak havoc at the rim.

Last season, Giannis reached still another plateau, leading his team to the best record in the East and a conference finals appearance, in the process running away with his first MVP award. But that eventual loss to the Raptors shone a spotlight on the areas of his game that still require improvement.

Ever the competitor, Giannis is aware of his deficiencies and has never been content to rest on his laurels. He understands he can’t allow opposing teams to effectively neutralize him the way Toronto did this spring. That means there’s still another plateau for him to hop, and that has entailed putting in some serious work this offseason to get to where he wants to be, which is apparently farther away than we ever would’ve imagined.