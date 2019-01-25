Getty Image

The 2019 All-Star starters were announced on Thursday night, finally offering us some clarity on which players earned their selections based on a combination of fan, media, and player voting. We’re still, of course, waiting to find out who the reserves will be, as voted on by coaches. That will be revealed on TNT next Thursday, Jan. 31.

From that pool, the designed team captains will select their rosters, per the format implemented last year, only this year they’ll do it as part of a televised event, the NBA All-Star Draft Show, also on TNT on Feb. 7. Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are the two captains, as they were the top two vote-getters in the fan voting.

Part of the fun is speculating just how they’ll chose their rosters, and Giannis was nice enough to offer a little insight into his thinking, saying that if they’re still on the board when the time comes, he’ll draft both Joel Embiid and Russell Westbrook, assuming the Thunder guard makes it in next week. He also said he’d choose teammates Kris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe if they are fortunate to be named reserves.