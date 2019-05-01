Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks bounced back in a big way in Game 2 after getting blown out at home by the Celtics in the series opener.

Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 10 rebounds in the 123-101 win, only needing to play 31 minutes in the contest as the Bucks put things out of reach early in the fourth quarter. The mood for Milwaukee after the game was much more relaxed, as they had answered the call in impressive fashion as many questioned their legitimacy as the top seed after the Game 1 performance.

The Bucks star was feeling so good after the game that during his postgame presser he was willing to offer some thoughts on Avengers: Endgame, which he and much of the team saw over the weekend. Giannis is a big fan of Marvel movies and said he was waiting for the movie for over a year, but did not know it was going to be so long and was forced to hold it in because he didn’t want to miss anything by going to the bathroom — and don’t worry, there are no spoilers in the Antetokounmpo review.