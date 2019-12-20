The Antetokounmpo Brothers Did A Jersey Swap After The Bucks Beat The Lakers

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers faced off on Thursday night in a battle of the two-best teams in basketball. It was a historic game — it’s rare we see two teams this good meet up this late in the season — and despite a monster night from Anthony Davis and a triple-double from LeBron James, the Bucks were able to come out on top on their home court, 111-104.

Milwaukee’s best player was unsurprisingly Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 34 points, hauled in 11 rebounds, and doled out seven assists. He also went 5-for-8 from three, a horrifying sight for the rest of the league, because if Giannis starts canning triples consistently, he will become the best basketball player in the world. The game also had a bit of sentimental meaning for the Greek Freak, as it gave him the chance to spend some time with both of his brothers in the league.

One of Giannis’ Bucks teammates is his older brother, Thanasis, while their younger brother, Kostas, is a Laker. Neither non-Giannis brother took the floor on Thursday, but after the game, the trio pulled off a jersey swap.

Jersey swaps have become commonplace in the NBA, but it’s always cool to see them occur between family members. All that’s left to do for the Antetokounmpos is for their youngest brother, Alex, to make the league and then pull off a four-person jersey swap among one another.