Getty Image

With their 105-99 loss in Game 5 on Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks now face elimination as they head back to Toronto for a potentially-deciding Game 6 on Saturday night.

Despite starting the game on an 18-4 run in the first quarter, the Bucks weren’t able to stave off the Raptors and Kawhi Leonard, who was spectacular once again. He led his team with 35 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists, and Toronto snatched home court away from the Bucks and put themselves one win away from an NBA Finals showdown with the Warriors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was more productive this game than he had been in the previous two losses and got help from his teammates as four other players scored in double figures for the night, but it ultimately didn’t matter, as Milwaukee lost its third straight game despite starting the series with a commanding 2-0 lead.