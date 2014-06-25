Giannis Antetokounmpo Keeps, Literally, Growing

The Milwaukee Bucks finished with just 15 wins last season, somehow finishing the year with four fewer wins than a historically awful Sixers squad who was in the tank since draft night last summer. Despite the Bucks’ travails, the Greek Freak Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to grow, both figuratively and literally, after his Second-Team All-Rookie campaign.

Bucks GM John Hammond answered questions from assembled media two days before selecting Milwaukee’s highest draft pick since nabbing Andrew Bogut No. 1 in 2005 and their first top-10 pick since taking Joe Alexander out of West Virginia with the No. 8 pick in 2008. Still, as relayed by Brew Hoop, it was Hammond’s comments about the young rookie from last season that got the most buzz. The adorable Freak is still growing:

“I think Giannis is going to be a multiple position player someday. When he came last September he was 6’9″ and 190 [lbs.], and today he’s almost 6’11” and 217 lbs. I think Giannis is a guy that’s going to be able to play, at his size, he’s going to play some small forward and he’s going to play some power forward someday. He’s another multiple position guy, and I think that helps this process.”

Whoa. Giannis won’t even turn 20 until December this year, so he could blossom into a legitimate 7-footer at this rate. Keep in mind he’s listed as a small forward, but he averaged 10 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per 36 minutes during his first NBA season.

He shot 41 percent from the field, but was decent — 34.7 percent — from beyond the arc. The Greek Freak can also handle the ball exceptionally well for a player with his length. Like this sequence during his rookie campaign when he blocked Alec Burks from behind and dished it behind-the-back to Ramon Sessions on the other end.

Plus, you know, he’s still getting longer and adding on the pounds to his slight frame as he gleans more experience during his first full NBA off-season.

The Bucks, of all teams, might have landed a future star in what is still considered a down draft from last season. We’ll find out who the Bucks add on Thursday, but for now, let’s all just marvel at Giannis.

