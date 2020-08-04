The Nets were the NBA’s biggest underdog of the season on Tuesday afternoon as they took on the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks without the services of Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, and Joe Harris, leaving them with a rag-tag group of role players and recent signees to go up against the East’s best.

However, despite being 19-point underdogs, the Nets took it to the Bucks in the first half, leading for much of the contest against a team that clearly was struggling to get up for an afternoon game against a squad it was expected to roll through. The Nets had the Bucks running around, looking all kinds of confused on defense, and were even being the more physical group.

That escalated into a near fight when Donta Hall threw Giannis Antetokounmpo to the ground on a boxout under the rim, leading to the reigning MVP to pop up, warning the young man to “watch out,” and promising to “f*ck him up” — with a hilarious moment when he turns to the referee holding him back by insisting he really will f*ck him up.

The two players both received double fouls, with no technicals or flagrants for either, as no actual fight broke out as players and refs jumped in pretty quickly.

While many felt that might be a turning point in the game for the Bucks to light a fire under them, the Nets managed to continue leading Milwaukee, taking an almost unfathomable eight-point lead into halftime. It’ll be interesting to see how Milwaukee, which can lock up the 1-seed in the East with a win, responds next half, but there’s no doubt the Nets are bringing the fight to them, literally and figuratively.