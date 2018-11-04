Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunked All Over Poor Kosta Koufos And The Kings

Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having one of those seasons that is going to put him in at least an MVP conversation by the end of the year. The Bucks star is destroying everything in his path and any fool silly enough to get in his way will get dunked on. In a Sunday matinee matchup against the Kings, Antetokounmpo added another victim to his list.

Big man Kosta Koufos is one of those rim protectors that isn’t afraid of getting dunked on. He knows it’s going to happen sometimes and will take the risk if it means he can prevent the play. The problem is there isn’t much someone can do to stop Antetokounmpo. Especially when he gets this deep in. Koufos realized that too late and tried to stumble away, but it was too late because Antetkounmpo was already dunking. Koufos tried to be a hero, but instead, he became fodder.