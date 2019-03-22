Getty Image

It’s been a bit of an open secret that there are plans for Giannis Antetokounmpo to get a signature sneaker from Nike. These were rumored to be on the way at some point in 2019, with Antetokounmpo even taking to social media last May to ask fans if they were excited about his upcoming kicks.

Months later and it looks like Antetokounmpo is the frontrunner for the league MVP award. His status as a superstar has exploded this season, and in response, Nike reportedly has plans to bring the Freak 1 to the world sooner rather than later. Twitter user @djfolk posted a pair of tweets earlier this month saying that a black/white colorway will come in June or July, followed by a white and red colorway in August.

The Nike Freak 1 debuts in June/July in a blk white color S/o @coley2xs — DJ Folk (@DJFolk) March 2, 2019