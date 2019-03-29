Giannis Antetokounmpo Shared A Heartwarming Moment With A Young Fan After Being Given A Gift

03.29.19 6 mins ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo may not have a lot of interest in making any friends on the court, but he sure as heck appears to be a pretty nice dude off of it.

Antetokounmpo was holding an autograph session in Stoughton, Wisc., a city about an hour outside of Milwaukee, when a young girl clad in a Bucks sweatshirt approached the Greek Freak with a purple folder. Inside was apparently some sort of Giannis-themed art project she’d worked on for over a year, and it had come time for her to deliver it to her favorite player.

Around The Web

TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoMILWAUKEE BUCKS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 21 mins ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP