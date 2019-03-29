Giannis Antetokounmpo may not have a lot of interest in making any friends on the court, but he sure as heck appears to be a pretty nice dude off of it.

Antetokounmpo was holding an autograph session in Stoughton, Wisc., a city about an hour outside of Milwaukee, when a young girl clad in a Bucks sweatshirt approached the Greek Freak with a purple folder. Inside was apparently some sort of Giannis-themed art project she’d worked on for over a year, and it had come time for her to deliver it to her favorite player.