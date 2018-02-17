Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo is already quite good at basketball, to the point where the 23-year-old is on a (very) short list of players who any franchise would love to have for the next decade.

Still, there is always more room to grow, and Antetokounmpo has an idea for a tutor who could potentially help him expand his already considerable horizons.

In speaking with Eric Nehm of ESPN Wisconsin, Antetokounmpo revealed that he is “going to try to sneak an opportunity” to talk with Kobe Bryant while in Los Angeles for All-Star Weekend, and in short, he is looking for even more than that.