The Milwaukee Bucks played a thriller against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Despite the latest masterclass from LaMelo Ball — 36 points, nine assists, five rebounds, three steals, a block, and an insane three to tie things up with less than 10 seconds left in regulation — the Bucks were able to ride a monster night from Giannis Antetokounmpo to a 127-125 win at Fiserv Forum.

Ball’s off-the-dribble triple set the stage for overtime, but Antetokounmpo’s final bucket of the game capped off a 40-point, 12-rebounds, 9-assist evening. He was able to get the ball with a head of steam and get to the rim, where he opted for a cheeky layup despite a challenge from PJ Washington. It went in, the building exploded, and Bucks fans went home happy.

After the game, Antetokounmpo was asked about his finish, and made clear that he believes he can’t just default for dunking over people because he is getting a little long in the tooth.

“I’m getting old,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m not able to dunk on people no more, so I’ve got to be sneaky.”

Aside from the very good answer about how and why he opted for this kind of layup — it was because he knew, in that position, he had to go for a floater or something he snuck in with a bit of English — it is worth mentioning that Antetokounmpo is 26 years old and turns 27 on Dec. 6. Please don’t stop dunking on people any time soon, Giannis.