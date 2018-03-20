Getty Image

We’re getting to the final movements of the NBA season, which means everyone is finally allowed to look at the NBA standings and begin to imagine potential playoff matchups.

While the bigger showdowns are likely to occur in the later rounds of the playoffs, the first round can be intriguing, especially when established powerhouses match up with young teams full of potential. This year, while so much focus is on the West’s playoff race for good reason, in the East it’s some of those young teams jockeying for position.

One such matchup could be LeBron James‘ Cleveland Cavaliers seeing the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round, and while it would require some upward mobility from the Bucks, it is indeed possible.One person who would love to face LeBron’s Cavaliers in a series is Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.