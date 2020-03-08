While the NBA at large is concerned with the growing threat of coronavirus in the United States, the Milwaukee Bucks were concerned about the physical health of their star player. Word spread on Saturday that Giannis Antetokounmpo would undergo a precautionary MRI on his left knee, and Sunday brought reports that he will be sidelined with an injury for at least a week.

The Bucks reported Sunday that the MRI determined the presumptive NBA MVP has a minor joint capsule sprain in his knee which will keep him off the floor until the Bucks reevaluate him later in the week.

Giannis sustained a left leg injury Friday night. He underwent an MRI and subsequent examination. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of the left knee. He will not play in the remaining two games of the current road trip. https://t.co/I2PYJH0kWU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 8, 2020

With Milwaukee atop the Eastern Conference with a 8.5-game lead over the Toronto Raptors it seems best that the team plays it safe with Antentokounnmpo’s health, as gearing up for a long playoff run would be preferential to playing out the remainder of the regular season. But knee injuries are tricky, especially with basketball players, and the status of one of the best in the game will weigh heavy throughout the NBA as the playoff picture crystalizes.

The initial report only ruled Antentokounmpo out the rest of the road trip, so there’s a chance things improve with his left knee and he returns on Thursday when the Bucks host the Boston Celtics. It’s a big matchup regardless of whether the Greek Freak plays, but many fans are relieved to hear the injury that may keep him from missing the game isn’t as bad as some feared.