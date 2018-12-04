Getty Image

The Bucks and Knicks aren’t exactly traditional rivals, and given that they exist on polar opposites of the standings in the East, few would have expected them to have much in the way of tense moments.

However, that didn’t factor in the presence of Mario Hezonja on the Knicks. Hezonja’s career to this point has been disappointing, but he still shows flashes of the athleticism and potential that made him the fifth round pick by the Magic in 2015. Against the Bucks, he unleashed a big time transition dunk in the first quarter despite a chasedown block attempt by Giannis Antetokounmpo, and proceeded to step over Giannis, a la Allen Iverson on Ty Lue.