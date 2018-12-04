Giannis Apologized For Saying He’d Punch Mario Hezonja In The Nuts, Even Though He Meant It

12.03.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Bucks and Knicks aren’t exactly traditional rivals, and given that they exist on polar opposites of the standings in the East, few would have expected them to have much in the way of tense moments.

However, that didn’t factor in the presence of Mario Hezonja on the Knicks. Hezonja’s career to this point has been disappointing, but he still shows flashes of the athleticism and potential that made him the fifth round pick by the Magic in 2015. Against the Bucks, he unleashed a big time transition dunk in the first quarter despite a chasedown block attempt by Giannis Antetokounmpo, and proceeded to step over Giannis, a la Allen Iverson on Ty Lue.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoMario HezonjaMILWAUKEE BUCKSNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 11 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 12 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP