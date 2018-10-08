The 2017-18 season was very kind to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 23-year-old exploded for career-best numbers (26.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game with 52.9 percent shooting) in his fifth NBA season and, in short, Antetokounmpo made something of a leap into the upper echelon of the league.
However, there is a school of thought that Antetokounmpo, given his young age, could reach even a higher level and the addition of new head coach Mike Budenholzer might be able to unlock it in the near future. James Herbert of CBS Sports prompted teammate and fellow standout Khris Middleton on whether Antetokounmpo had another jump in his game and he said the following.
“I think so, definitely. I think you’re going to see a whole new Giannis this year. With that being said, it’s more of a guy not hesitating more and shooting more freely. [He will take] 3s and midrange and whatever, but without him hesitating or trying to force the issue. I think this offense is going to be perfect for him, where he won’t have to put too much stress on his body. He can take what the defense gives him. And then there’s going to be times when he just puts his head down and goes and does what he does best. But I think you’re going to see a new Giannis regarding shooting 3s more and just playing more freely.”
