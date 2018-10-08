Getty Image

The 2017-18 season was very kind to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 23-year-old exploded for career-best numbers (26.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game with 52.9 percent shooting) in his fifth NBA season and, in short, Antetokounmpo made something of a leap into the upper echelon of the league.

However, there is a school of thought that Antetokounmpo, given his young age, could reach even a higher level and the addition of new head coach Mike Budenholzer might be able to unlock it in the near future. James Herbert of CBS Sports prompted teammate and fellow standout Khris Middleton on whether Antetokounmpo had another jump in his game and he said the following.