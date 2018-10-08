Khris Middleton Believes The NBA Will See ‘A Whole New Giannis’ Antetokounmpo This Season

10.08.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The 2017-18 season was very kind to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The 23-year-old exploded for career-best numbers (26.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game with 52.9 percent shooting) in his fifth NBA season and, in short, Antetokounmpo made something of a leap into the upper echelon of the league.

However, there is a school of thought that Antetokounmpo, given his young age, could reach even a higher level and the addition of new head coach Mike Budenholzer might be able to unlock it in the near future. James Herbert of CBS Sports prompted teammate and fellow standout Khris Middleton on whether Antetokounmpo had another jump in his game and he said the following.

“I think so, definitely. I think you’re going to see a whole new Giannis this year. With that being said, it’s more of a guy not hesitating more and shooting more freely. [He will take] 3s and midrange and whatever, but without him hesitating or trying to force the issue. I think this offense is going to be perfect for him, where he won’t have to put too much stress on his body. He can take what the defense gives him. And then there’s going to be times when he just puts his head down and goes and does what he does best. But I think you’re going to see a new Giannis regarding shooting 3s more and just playing more freely.”

Around The Web

TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoKhris MiddletonMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 7 hours ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 6 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP