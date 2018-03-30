Getty Image

After running away with the Most Improved Player award last season, basketball fans everywhere were expecting big things from Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Chief among them was retired Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who when doling out his Mamba challenges last summer tasked the Greek Freak with seizing the Most Valuable Player award this season.

And from the outset of the 2017-2018 campaign, it appeared he might do precisely that. But as Milwaukee’s play has flagged throughout the season, so to has Giannis’ claim to the MVP crown.

Of course, that’s not to say he hasn’t been spectacular. Giannis is emphatically among the most dominant forces in the NBA on a near nightly basis, right up there with other MVP frontrunners like James Harden and LeBron James. And if you ask him, he’s still very much in the discussion for that award.