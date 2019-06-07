Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo may have had a disheartening exit from the playoffs, but his presence continues to loom over the NBA. The MVP award, set to be handed out later this month, is down to Antetokounmpo and James Harden. The Milwaukee Bucks have a myriad of roster decisions to make as they try to figure out who to re-sign around their star to make another run at the NBA Finals. And Antetokounmpo’s first signature sneaker, the Nike Freak 1, is set to drop later this month, with a second colorway is reportedly on the way, too.

Thoughts on the Nike Freak 1’s? Release on July 3rd. Supporting Giannis, I’m getting a pair to lockdown my driveway hoop. Buckets. pic.twitter.com/6CA0Gc8int — Tavern WI Sports (@TavernWISports) June 7, 2019

An orange and blue colorway will be the first Nike Freak 1s to land in stores in late June, but per Sneaker News, you won’t have to wait long if you’re not feeling that color combo. A black and white iteration of the kicks will reportedly be released on July 3, just in time to rock to your Independence Day cookout. Atetokounmpo’s number, 34, appears on the shoe’s heel, with the “3” deconstructed into three horizontal lines.

Of course, the shoe’s most noticeable feature is the backwards Nike swoosh that adorns the midsole (perhaps an extended design idea from Travis Scott’s “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1s that released earlier this year), while a translucent swoosh creeps up from the shoe’s sole on the other side. This second colorway of the Nike Freak 1 is expected to retail for $120.