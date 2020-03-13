Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Donate $100,000 To Help Pay Bucks Arena Staff

As NBA teams figure out how to compensate part-time workers who are unable to work while league play is suspended, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday pledged $100,000 to help pay the staff of the Bucks’ home, the Fiserv Forum. This comes after Kevin Love made a similar pledge to help Cleveland Cavaliers staff members late Thursday.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says he will donate $100,000 to the Bucks' staff at Fiserv Forum. Kevin Love made the same commitment for Cavaliers' arena staff on Thursday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 13, 2020

Antentokounmpo tweeted about the decision on Friday, calling the current coronavirus pandemic “bigger than basketball.” Love quickly retweeted his support of the move as well.

Love This!!! Take care of the people who take care of you!!! https://t.co/iV89gE4yVI — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 13, 2020

Without arena staff, NBA games simply would not happen. And of course, they are often over-looked when bigger picture decisions are made regarding games and scheduling. Rather than let them go without work, star players are taking it upon themselves to help these workers.

Other teams, including the Hawks, Mavericks and Suns, have promised internally to properly compensate staff for any missed games. Many NBA arenas are also home to NHL games and concerts, so workers will also be without pay for those events. Finding a way to help them make ends meet while the nation manages its pandemic response to COVID-19 is admirable on the part of players and owners.