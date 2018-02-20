Giannis Antetokounmpo Says His Knee Pain Comes From Playing Too Much

Getty Image

The Greek Freak wasn’t 100 percent going the All-Star break and he thinks he knows why. Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke after playing in the All-Star Game in Los Angeles and said he’s experiencing knee pain he attributes to overuse.

The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has had some amazing moments this season, but even at 23 years old he’s weary at the All-Star Break due to the intense amount of minutes he’s logged this season. Antetokounmpo has played 1,962 minutes this season, the 16th most in the league, but on a per game average his 37 minutes per game is second only to Jimmy Butler (who sat out the All-Star Game to get some needed rest).

Antetokounmpo gave an interview to Eurohoops’ Varlas Nikos and said he’s experiencing pain in his right knee, which is being caused by too much playing and not enough rest. SLAM pointed out the interview and did the Greek translation work here for Giannis’ quotes about his knee issues, which start at the 1:48 mark of the video.