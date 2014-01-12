Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo Posterizes Perkins & Denies Durant

01.12.14 5 years ago 3 Comments

Bucks rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo might be well known for that assonance-heavy last name, or even for the fact he’s still growing since being drafted No. 15 overall by the Bucks. But that has started to shift after games like the one Giannis had against OKC on Saturday night.

The Bucks lost, 101-85, but Giannis had 13 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks (plus four turnovers), including a shocking stuff of Kevin Durant where his alien length was on full display.

Matt Moore at CBS Sports explains why Giannis’ block from behind is so impressive.

Giannis also introduced himself to perpetually angry Kendrick Perkins on this stuff off the OKC turnover. [Also, just so I’m not a hypocrite, I don’t think Giannis’ dunk on Perkins is poster-worthy, but it made a tidy alliteration in the headline.]

In all, Antetokounmpo, had a fantastic game. Brian Schroeder of Hardwood Paroxysm even made a not-as-crazy-as-you’d-think comparison on Twitter.

Schroeder links to a basketball-reference comparison between Giannis’ first 31 games of his rookie year and the first 61 games of Paul George‘s rookie year in Indiana. You will not believe how similar they are.

Still, even with all the hype and the genuinely positive personality Giannis has exhibited since coming into the league, he’s got to keep growing his game â€” not just his body â€” if that George comparison is going to have any merit over the next three years.

Still, so far, Giannis has been the sleeper hit of the 2013 draft, and for all the woe in Milwaukee, he’s so far been an excellent addition.

[highlight video via Dawk Ins]

What do you think Giannis’ future holds?

