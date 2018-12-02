Giannis Antetokounmpo Threatened To Punch Mario Hezonja In The Nuts If He Ever Steps Over Him Again

12.01.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an up-and-down day on Saturday. The positives were that Knicks coach David Fizdale deemed him the best player in the NBA, and after that happened, Antetokounmpo went out and scored 33 points, pulled down 19 rebounds, doled out seven assists, and recorded three steals and two blocks against New York. The bad news was that the Knicks won in overtime, 136-134, and also, Mario Hezonja was the Allen Iverson to his Tyronn Lue.

Hezonja yammed all over the MVP candidate, then while Antetokounmpo was on the ground, the Knicks wing stepped over him. It was a hilarious disrespectful sequence out of Hezonja, who has always been known for having a certain swagger and cockiness to his game.

It was also something that, unsurprisingly, did not sit well with Antetokounmpo, who was asked about the incident after the game. The Bucks star was blunt, saying that if that ever happens again, Hezonja is getting punched below the belt.

