Giannis Antetokounmpo Quoted Stephen A. Smith Reacting To LeBron Joining The Lakers

07.02.18

YouTube

LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers isn’t necessarily a surprise to anyone reading the proverbial tea leaves around the NBA for the last few seasons, but that he actually pulled the trigger on the move into the Western Conference and in direct competition with the Golden State Warriors is still a bit surprising to some.

You can certainly count Giannis Antetokounmpo in that group. The Milwaukee Bucks star said surprise and a bit of relief all played out when he learned the news that James would sign with the Lakers on Sunday night. The Greek Freak said he was “shocked” that James decided to leave Cleveland, and even quoted ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith when giving his reaction to the movie.

Antetokounmpo was asked about the move at a 2K Sports event in his hometown of Athens, Greece, where it was revealed he’d grace the cover of NBA 2K 19. James happens to be on cover of the game’s anniversary edition, so Antetokounmpo was asked how he felt about LeBron heading to Los Angeles.

