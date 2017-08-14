The Sneaker Company Bidding War For Giannis Antetokounmpo Is About To Begin

08.14.17

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s run as the best bargain on the Nike basketball roster will come to an end on September 30 when his deal runs up and he becomes the sneaker world’s version of a restricted free agent. For the past four years, Nike has paid Antetokoumpo $25,000 a year, which is an incredible value for a budding superstar and a first time All-Star last year.

While Nike got plenty of bang for their Buck with Antetokoumpo, he is now set to cash in big time on his status as one of the league’s rising stars. There are few players on the planet that can command as much on the open sneaker market as Antetokoumpo and, with Nike holding a 20-day match clause, if either adidas or Under Armour want to swoop him out of his Swoosh’s, they’re going to have to come with significant money to force Nike to pass.

As ESPN’s Nick DePaula reports, Antetokoumpo’s starting point for negotiations is expected to be above $5 million per year, which is the base amount that Kristaps Porzingis recently got from adidas on his new 7-year deal, with incentives that could run it up to closer to $7 million. Antetokounmpo will almost assuredly command that much if not more, as he’s a superstar in the making who has become a beloved figure among fans for the combination of his unique and dominant play on the court and his friendly, jovial demeanor off of it.

