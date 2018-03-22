Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks are pretty close to securing a playoff berth this season, as they currently hold a 5.5-game lead over the Pistons for the eighth seed in the East and are just a half game behind the Heat in seventh.

Things haven’t gone according to plan for the Bucks this season, who entered the year with hopes of entering the upper tier of the East behind star Giannis Antetokounmpo, but so long as the Greek Freak is healthy, they are not going to be a fun team to play in the postseason.

On Wednesday night against the Clippers, the Bucks’ worst nightmare came to life when their star forward had to leave the game with a sprained ankle in the second quarter after stepping awkwardly on the ankle of Austin Rivers while watching for a rebound.