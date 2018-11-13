Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a blistering start to the season. They’re 10-3 through the first month and have won seven of their last 10, one of those being a big blowout win over the defending champion Warriors that announced their arrival as a legit contender in the East.

Much of that, of course, is thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s stellar play. Through the first 13 games, he’s averaging 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and is a plus-9.6 when he’s on the court. He’s also doing it on efficient 55 percent shooting from the field overall, while terrorizing opponents on the defensive end with his astonishing length.

Giannis is a bona fide MVP candidate here in the early going. But don’t tell him that. Rather than let the praise go to his head, the Greek Freak is doing his best to remain humble, and part of that entails continually measuring himself against the NBA’s very best and maintaining his hunger for greatness.