Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants To Feel Like He’s Chasing LeBron James And Kevin Durant

11.13.18 23 mins ago

Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a blistering start to the season. They’re 10-3 through the first month and have won seven of their last 10, one of those being a big blowout win over the defending champion Warriors that announced their arrival as a legit contender in the East.

Much of that, of course, is thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s stellar play. Through the first 13 games, he’s averaging 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and is a plus-9.6 when he’s on the court. He’s also doing it on efficient 55 percent shooting from the field overall, while terrorizing opponents on the defensive end with his astonishing length.

Giannis is a bona fide MVP candidate here in the early going. But don’t tell him that. Rather than let the praise go to his head, the Greek Freak is doing his best to remain humble, and part of that entails continually measuring himself against the NBA’s very best and maintaining his hunger for greatness.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kevin Durant#LeBron James
TAGSGiannis AntetokounmpoKEVIN DURANTLeBron JamesMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP