It’s official: Giannis Antetokounmpo will not at “EuroBasket winner” to his lengthy list of accomplishments. Antetokounmpo and Greece took on Germany on Tuesday, and despite the team holding onto the lead at halftime, the Greeks were unable to fend off the Germans during a torrid second half that saw the tournament’s host nation pick up a 107-96 victory in Berlin.

Unsurprisingly, Antetokounmpo had a monster game, which has been par for the course for him during the tournament. But he was unable to see out the final five minutes or so of action, as the former NBA MVP was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter for a hard foul on Germany’s Johannes Thiemann following a rebound — Antetokounmpo swung his arm across the face of the Alba Berlin player.

Giannis was ejected from Greece's quarterfinal game against Germany following this unsportsmanlike foul call. pic.twitter.com/kW9K2P6V2V — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022

This marked the second unsportsmanlike foul of the game for Antetokounmpo, which meant he was automatically ejected from the game. It was an abrupt end to the evening for the Milwaukee Bucks star, who scored 31 points on 13-for-22 shooting with eight assists, seven rebounds, and three steals before he made his way into the locker room.

As for the Germans, the win means they move on to the semifinals to take on Spain, which beat Finland, 100-90, earlier in the day. On the other side of the bracket, Slovenia will play Poland and France will play Italy on Wednesday to determine the other two semifinalists in the tournament.