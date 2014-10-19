GIF: Andre Drummond Twice Rejects Al Horford

#Atlanta Hawks #GIFs
10.19.14 4 years ago

Andre Drummond brought the ruckus yesterday against in Atlanta. He had 19 points and 17 rebounds in 38 minutes of action as the Pistons won 104-100. With Al Horford making his return to the court from a pectoral tear, Dre decided to re-introduced himself by way of a pair of rejections.

First Drummond knocks a weak Horford attempt from the baseline like he was trying to take the air out of the ball. Thankfully for the Pistons, it landed in a teammate’s hands.

This next one would make Bill Russell proud as DRE deftly knocks Horford’s weak attempt in the paint to a teammate.

Horford won’t bring anything weak next time. As you can tell from the pic above, Drummond added to his block total when Jeff Teague tried to hit a jumper right in front of Horford at the top of the paint. Dre was on point on the win and even added a pair of steals to his paint protection.

(second GIF via reddit)

What do you think?

#Atlanta Hawks#GIFs
TAGSAl HorfordANDRE DRUMMONDATLANTA HAWKSDETROIT PISTONSDimeMaggifs

