GIF: Andre Drummond Twice Rejects Al Horford

Andre Drummond brought the ruckus yesterday against in Atlanta. He had 19 points and 17 rebounds in 38 minutes of action as the Pistons won 104-100. With Al Horford making his return to the court from a pectoral tear, Dre decided to re-introduced himself by way of a pair of rejections.

First Drummond knocks a weak Horford attempt from the baseline like he was trying to take the air out of the ball. Thankfully for the Pistons, it landed in a teammate’s hands.

This next one would make Bill Russell proud as DRE deftly knocks Horford’s weak attempt in the paint to a teammate.

Horford won’t bring anything weak next time. As you can tell from the pic above, Drummond added to his block total when Jeff Teague tried to hit a jumper right in front of Horford at the top of the paint. Dre was on point on the win and even added a pair of steals to his paint protection.

(second GIF via reddit)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.