GIF: Andrew Wiggins Hits Dee Brown-Esque Floater While Covering His Own Eyes

#GIFs
01.14.15 4 years ago 2 Comments

Andrew Wiggins is the answer to the future trivia question: who had the second-most points for Minney the night Mo Williams set a Timberwolves franchise scoring record with 52 points. Wiggins finished with 20 points on Mo’s record-setting night, but none of them were as spectacular as the one where he channeled former dunk champion, Dee Brown.

If you’re unfamiliar, Dee won the 1991 Dunk Contest* on a never-before-seen angled dunk where he put his forearm across his face as he leaned in to slam it home.

If you don’t remember the specific dunk, perhaps ? like one of our good buddies in Boston — you remember him pumping up his Reebok kicks before the competition began…

Anyway, Wiggins spun into the lane late against the Pacers and flipped in a challenging shot where he actually covered his entire face with his palm. It’s not the forearm like Dee, but it immediately reminded us of Dee’s dunk when we first saw it:

*some other contestants that night: a baby-faced Rex Chapman, Kenny Smith from “Inside the NBA,” and Shawn Kemp — who Dee defeated in the final round.

(Wiggins GIF via reddit/r/NBA)

What other blind shots can you remember falling?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGS1991 Slam Dunk ContestANDREW WIGGINSDee BrowngifsINDIANA PACERSMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESWe Reminisce

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP