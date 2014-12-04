GIF: Andrew Wiggins Jumps Passing Lane, Finishes With Dunk (While Getting Hacked)

#Philadelphia 76ers #GIFs
12.03.14 4 years ago

It’s hard to think of a recent young wing that had more two-way potential than Andrew Wiggins. Players with his combination of athleticism, size, defensive disposition, and raw skills are few and far between. Watch the 19 year-old show off his immense natural ability against the Philadelphia 76ers by jumping a passing lane for a steal and finishing with a dunk on the other end – while being victim of a foul that went uncalled.

Uhh, ref?

Also, watch where Wiggins is in relation to Michael Carter-Williams as he intercepts the pass. But no matter; he’s plenty quick and strong enough to blow by Philly’s speedy point guard, take contact, and still finish with a dunk.

The depleted ‘Wolves are in a battle with the win-less Sixers late, by the way. We’d say it’s a #leaguepassalert, but feel uncomfortable subjecting anyone to such horrendous basketball.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#GIFs
TAGSANDREW WIGGINSgifsLatest NewsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP