GIF: Andrew Wiggins Jumps Passing Lane, Finishes With Dunk (While Getting Hacked)

It’s hard to think of a recent young wing that had more two-way potential than Andrew Wiggins. Players with his combination of athleticism, size, defensive disposition, and raw skills are few and far between. Watch the 19 year-old show off his immense natural ability against the Philadelphia 76ers by jumping a passing lane for a steal and finishing with a dunk on the other end – while being victim of a foul that went uncalled.

Uhh, ref?

Also, watch where Wiggins is in relation to Michael Carter-Williams as he intercepts the pass. But no matter; he’s plenty quick and strong enough to blow by Philly’s speedy point guard, take contact, and still finish with a dunk.

The depleted ‘Wolves are in a battle with the win-less Sixers late, by the way. We’d say it’s a #leaguepassalert, but feel uncomfortable subjecting anyone to such horrendous basketball.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.